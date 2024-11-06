Jack Henry & Associates’ (JKHY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $170.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential downside of 6.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.40.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.01. The stock had a trading volume of 791,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,099. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $142.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.83 and a 200-day moving average of $170.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

