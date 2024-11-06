iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Bought by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGRN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1,493.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 86,249 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BGRN opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.19.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

(Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.