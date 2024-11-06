iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 199,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJT opened at $138.62 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $105.29 and a one year high of $143.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

