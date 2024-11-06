iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Increased by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $20,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWS. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

IWS traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.67. The company had a trading volume of 30,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,788. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $101.41 and a twelve month high of $135.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

