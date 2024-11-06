iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $336.66 and last traded at $336.66, with a volume of 114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $329.14.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.26.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 3000 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

