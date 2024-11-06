iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO traded up $11.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,720. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.05. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.46 and a twelve month high of $305.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

