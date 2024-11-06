iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 558.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30,118.8% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 30,420 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 144,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 292.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.73. 1,730,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

