iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Boosted by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $12,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of EFV opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

