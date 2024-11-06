iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,886 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of Maia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Maia Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $12,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 60.2% in the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 117.2% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 61,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 33,168 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 154,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 92,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,879 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

