iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $102.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.50.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

