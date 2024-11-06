iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Increased by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 2.8% of Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MBS ETF worth $61,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,639,000 after buying an additional 2,829,414 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,953 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116,171 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,768,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,805,000 after purchasing an additional 107,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,127,000 after purchasing an additional 71,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.23. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

