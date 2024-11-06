iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,929 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.25% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBDS. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 42,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 204,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 346,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,563 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 78,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,821. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $24.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.