iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,633,000 after acquiring an additional 298,653 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,753,000 after buying an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $95.16 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.34 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day moving average is $91.30.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

