iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 54.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,354,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $138.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.97. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $95.98 and a 1-year high of $138.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.