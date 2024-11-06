iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

