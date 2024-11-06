iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $123.77 and last traded at $123.27, with a volume of 519130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 6.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 55,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 171,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

