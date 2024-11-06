iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $10.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $590.26. 1,725,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,069,605. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $551.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $435.37 and a 12-month high of $592.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

