iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $579.45 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $435.37 and a 52 week high of $588.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $572.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.