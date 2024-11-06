iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Lifted by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 516,428 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $93,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.68 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.87 and a 200-day moving average of $95.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

