iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $94.22 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

