Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.39-4.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.00-6.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.14 billion. Iron Mountain also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.93 and its 200-day moving average is $101.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $993,127.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,127.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,484. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,637 shares of company stock worth $3,210,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

