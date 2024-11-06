IOTA Market Capitalization Tops $396.64 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $396.64 million and $7.46 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000365 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,497,433,380 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

