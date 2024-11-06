Invictus Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Invictus Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,409 shares during the period. Roblox comprises 0.8% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $10,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Roblox Trading Up 2.4 %

RBLX opened at $51.19 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $25,645.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,994,961.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,706,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $25,645.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,994,961.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 989,341 shares of company stock worth $44,391,412 in the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

