Investors Purchase Large Volume of Westlake Put Options (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 19,461 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,436% compared to the typical daily volume of 429 put options.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of Westlake stock traded up $5.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.81. The stock had a trading volume of 108,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,288. Westlake has a 12 month low of $118.64 and a 12 month high of $162.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.85 and its 200 day moving average is $146.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Westlake by 8,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the second quarter valued at $66,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Westlake by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Westlake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Westlake from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised Westlake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised Westlake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.92.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

