Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 90,187 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the average volume of 60,205 call options.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Empower Annuity Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $277,575,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 899.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,180,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,934 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,903,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,256,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,084,535. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.26. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.48 and a 1-year high of $114.07.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

