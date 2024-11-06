Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Boston Beer (SAM)

Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/25/2024 – Boston Beer had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $318.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Boston Beer had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Boston Beer was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $355.00.

10/24/2024 – Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $281.00 to $277.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Boston Beer had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $300.00 to $309.00.

10/23/2024 – Boston Beer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $389.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE SAM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.55. 82,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.89. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.40 and a 52 week high of $371.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Boston Beer by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

