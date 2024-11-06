Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.09 and last traded at $101.06, with a volume of 369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.55. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

