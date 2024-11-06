Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.0% of Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $22,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 28,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,103,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPHD stock opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $51.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

