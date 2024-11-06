Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Shares Sold by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth $386,000.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS OMFS opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $388.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.2052 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

