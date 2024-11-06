Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a positive return on equity of 59.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

NYSE IVR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.99. 3,663,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,546. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.90.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.03%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

