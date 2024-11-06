Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 923,678 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 804,881 shares.The stock last traded at $61.69 and had previously closed at $62.34.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 479,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 202,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 908.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 125,133 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,819,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,971,000.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

