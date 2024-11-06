Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 923,678 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 804,881 shares.The stock last traded at $61.69 and had previously closed at $62.34.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
