International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.86.

Several brokerages have commented on IFF. Barclays raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $99.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.97 and a 200-day moving average of $98.06. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

