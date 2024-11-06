Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.150-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.5 million-$121.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.7 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.730-0.770 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on INTA. Citigroup upped their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded up $8.03 on Wednesday, reaching $58.50. 847,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,197. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average is $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -126.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 668,239 shares in the company, valued at $32,897,405.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $1,554,483.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 772,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,917,705.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares in the company, valued at $32,897,405.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,239 shares of company stock worth $7,360,981 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

