Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 580 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

DTE opened at $123.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $97.31 and a 12 month high of $131.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.88.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

