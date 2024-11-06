Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at $64,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Amentum Stock Performance

AMTM stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

