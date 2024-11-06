Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PODD. Barclays lifted their price objective on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.13.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $241.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.16. Insulet has a 52-week low of $151.56 and a 52-week high of $243.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 84.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 633.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 81.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 138.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

