Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 20,137 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 20,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $934,155.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 882,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,946,782.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, October 1st, Dominic Phillips sold 20,747 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $970,752.13.

On Monday, September 16th, Dominic Phillips sold 66,642 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $3,057,534.96.

Samsara Trading Up 3.4 %

Samsara stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,133,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,092. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of -100.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IOT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsara

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 23.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,844,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411,178 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 102.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter valued at $29,464,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.