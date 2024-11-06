Insider Selling: Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CRO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $1,034,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 387,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,487.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rubrik Price Performance

Rubrik stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 665,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,997. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBRK shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Rubrik from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rubrik from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

