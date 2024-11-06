Insider Selling: Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CRO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $1,034,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 387,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,487.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Rubrik Price Performance
Rubrik stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 665,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,997. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30.
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rubrik
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000.
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rubrik
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- What is a support level?
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.