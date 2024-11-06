Insider Selling: Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $22,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,622,547.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,700 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $29,127.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,483 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $26,898.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 11,664 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $77,099.04.

On Thursday, September 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,954 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $26,801.14.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 7,201 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $42,485.90.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $50,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. 89,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,090. The company has a market cap of $432.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $219.87 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Priority Technology from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Priority Technology from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Priority Technology by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 156,044 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

