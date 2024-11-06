Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.56.

INE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised Innergex Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cormark lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.05 and a 1-year high of C$10.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.54.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of C$239.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$256.60 million. Research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.1549878 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

