Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues Earnings Results

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Ingredion updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.350-10.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $10.35-$10.65 EPS.

Shares of INGR traded down $4.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,706. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.75. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $96.20 and a twelve month high of $155.44. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $174,239.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,595.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,024,857.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,374.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $174,239.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,595.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,709. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

