Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Ingersoll Rand accounts for about 1.0% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE IR traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.79. The company had a trading volume of 670,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,384. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.54 and its 200 day moving average is $93.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

