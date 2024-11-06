Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$101.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$101.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.87% from the stock’s previous close.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$92.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$99.00 to C$101.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$99.71.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up C$2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$100.13. 361,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$99.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$96.75. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$72.03 and a 52-week high of C$108.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

