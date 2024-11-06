Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4304 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd.

Imperial Oil has raised its dividend by an average of 42.8% per year over the last three years. Imperial Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $80.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

