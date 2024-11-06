Impax Asset Management Group plc Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $306.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $332.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.91. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.12.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

