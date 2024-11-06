Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $11.46 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,159 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $9,682,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 121,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,304,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

Netflix Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $763.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $715.67 and a 200-day moving average of $667.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $429.61 and a 1-year high of $773.00.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,477 shares of company stock worth $160,300,776 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

