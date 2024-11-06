Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 6,927 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.38 and a 52 week high of $139.80.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

