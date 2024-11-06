Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ILMN. TD Cowen raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America upgraded Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Get Illumina alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Illumina Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $154.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.87 and its 200 day moving average is $122.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,245,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,505,409,000 after buying an additional 66,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Illumina by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,538 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $317,267,000 after acquiring an additional 204,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Illumina by 41.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,753,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $378,111,000 after acquiring an additional 801,814 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Illumina by 462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $253,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,068,869 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $284,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.