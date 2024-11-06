Ignition Self Reported Market Cap Tops $50.05 Million (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Ignition has a market capitalization of $50.05 million and approximately $227,105.17 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition token can now be purchased for about $75,781.09 or 0.99970458 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ignition has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ignition Profile

Ignition’s launch date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 660 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 580.46639147. The last known price of Ignition is 74,008.40149943 USD and is up 8.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $108,791.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

