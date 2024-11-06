HURN FY2024 EPS Forecast Boosted by Barrington Research

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) – Barrington Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will earn $6.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.87. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s FY2025 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HURN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $120.32 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.37.

In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $412,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,883.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total transaction of $106,919.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,111.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $412,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,883.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,390 shares of company stock worth $890,312. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

